Mixed Analyst Attention: Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR), Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

The shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on July 11, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that PBR is Outperform in its latest report on April 08, 2019. HSBC Securities thinks that PBR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.62. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 108.98% from its 52-Week high price while it is -49.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 70.63.

The shares of the company added by 7.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.97 while ending the day at $8.38. During the trading session, a total of 29.91 million shares were traded which represents a 19.48% incline from the average session volume which is 37.14 million shares. PBR had ended its last session trading at $7.81. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 PBR 52-week low price stands at $4.01 while its 52-week high price is $16.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.06 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras generated 15.46 billion in revenue during the last quarter. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has the potential to record -0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Barclays also rated TRGP as Downgrade on March 24, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that TRGP could surge by 1.92% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.90% to reach $19.75/share. It started the day trading at $19.40 and traded between $18.33 and $19.37 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRGP’s 50-day SMA is 11.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.11. The stock has a high of $43.47 for the year while the low is $3.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.82%, as 7.64M PBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.33% of Targa Resources Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.14 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.96%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TRGP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.39% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -87,696 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 22,435,736 shares of TRGP, with a total valuation of $290,767,139. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC meanwhile bought more TRGP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $145,353,010 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by 111.29% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,216,384 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,381,053 shares of Targa Resources Corp. which are valued at $132,404,337. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Targa Resources Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 27,609 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 10,160,995 shares and is now valued at $131,686,495. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Targa Resources Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.