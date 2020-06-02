Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN), LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

The shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Guggenheim in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. Guggenheim wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kindred Biosciences Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on November 13, 2019, to Buy the KIN stock while also putting a $16 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from B. Riley FBR Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the B. Riley FBR set price target on the stock to $8.50. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on June 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. Stifel was of a view that KIN is Buy in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Guggenheim thinks that KIN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 23, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 52.66% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.96.

The shares of the company added by 10.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.2201 while ending the day at $4.74. During the trading session, a total of 0.73 million shares were traded which represents a -134.22% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. KIN had ended its last session trading at $4.29. Kindred Biosciences Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.60 KIN 52-week low price stands at $3.11 while its 52-week high price is $11.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kindred Biosciences Inc. generated 13.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 17.78%. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has the potential to record -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LightPath Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) is now rated as Buy. Dougherty & Company also rated LPTH as Resumed on October 06, 2017, with its price target of $3.10 suggesting that LPTH could down by -18.57% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.32/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.33% to reach $2.10/share. It started the day trading at $2.54 and traded between $2.23 and $2.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LPTH’s 50-day SMA is 1.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.05. The stock has a high of $2.74 for the year while the low is $0.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 188872.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -63.91%, as 68,164 KIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.34% of LightPath Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 506.75K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.21%. Looking further, the stock has raised 93.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 322.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Royce & Associates LP bought more LPTH shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Royce & Associates LP purchasing 173,800 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,637,684 shares of LPTH, with a total valuation of $3,881,311.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by 0.73% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 625,422 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,600 shares of LightPath Technologies Inc. which are valued at $1,482,250. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its LightPath Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 17,681 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 366,776 shares and is now valued at $869,259. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.