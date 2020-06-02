Mixed Analyst Attention: Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI), National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

The shares of Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $6 price target. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Titan Medical Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 137.51% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.40.

The shares of the company added by 8.70% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.26 while ending the day at $0.29. During the trading session, a total of 2.48 million shares were traded which represents a -4.05% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. TMDI had ended its last session trading at $0.27. TMDI 52-week low price stands at $0.12 while its 52-week high price is $2.71.

The Titan Medical Inc. generated 1.76 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 600.0%.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that National Retail Properties Inc. (NYSE:NNN) is now rated as Buy. Jefferies also rated NNN as Initiated on October 10, 2019, with its price target of $75 suggesting that NNN could surge by 22.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $31.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.50% to reach $43.25/share. It started the day trading at $34.005 and traded between $31.39 and $33.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NNN’s 50-day SMA is 30.92 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.66. The stock has a high of $59.26 for the year while the low is $24.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.07 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 28.36%, as 7.79M TMDI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.57% of National Retail Properties Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.63, while the P/B ratio is 1.45. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.22%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -40.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more NNN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 198,598 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 24,845,776 shares of NNN, with a total valuation of $810,966,129. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NNN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $635,522,734 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by 31.58% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,425,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,349,871 shares of National Retail Properties Inc. which are valued at $307,659,777. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its National Retail Properties Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,159,897 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,434,592 shares and is now valued at $210,025,083. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of National Retail Properties Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.