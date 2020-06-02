Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX), PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)?

The shares of Cemtrex Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Taglich Brothers in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2017. Taglich Brothers wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cemtrex Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 330.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 93.78.

The shares of the company added by 172.44% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.08 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 197.04 million shares were traded which represents a -29966.28% decline from the average session volume which is 0.66 million shares. CETX had ended its last session trading at $0.95. Cemtrex Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 CETX 52-week low price stands at $0.60 while its 52-week high price is $5.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.59 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cemtrex Inc. generated 4.06 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $3. It started the day trading at $5.34 and traded between $4.995 and $5.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGS’s 50-day SMA is 3.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.61. The stock has a high of $21.59 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 643260.93 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.97%, as 675,231 CETX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.91% of PlayAGS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 980.01K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.38%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 131,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,649,986 shares of AGS, with a total valuation of $16,023,439. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more AGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,365,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,719,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,530 shares of PlayAGS Inc. which are valued at $7,547,464. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,884 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,368,469 shares and is now valued at $6,007,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of PlayAGS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.