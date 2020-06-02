Is It Crazy To Buy Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) And Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

The shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Bernstein in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $10 price target. Bernstein wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sabre Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Perform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. BofA/Merrill was of a view that SABR is Buy in its latest report on August 02, 2019. Goldman thinks that SABR is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.60. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.52% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.46.

The shares of the company added by 7.60% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.88 while ending the day at $7.50. During the trading session, a total of 7.66 million shares were traded which represents a 27.43% incline from the average session volume which is 10.55 million shares. SABR had ended its last session trading at $6.97. Sabre Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.49, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 SABR 52-week low price stands at $3.30 while its 52-week high price is $25.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sabre Corporation generated 684.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 154.29%. Sabre Corporation has the potential to record -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $40. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.28/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.73% to reach $30.82/share. It started the day trading at $30.00 and traded between $28.09 and $29.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MDLA’s 50-day SMA is 22.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.83. The stock has a high of $44.72 for the year while the low is $16.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.62%, as 9.78M SABR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.62% of Medallia Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 10.86%. Looking further, the stock has raised 18.65% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. bought more MDLA shares, increasing its portfolio by 70.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wasatch Advisors, Inc. purchasing 3,503,156 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,502,245 shares of MDLA, with a total valuation of $182,628,223. Champlain Investment Partners LLC meanwhile bought more MDLA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $160,138,448 worth of shares.

Similarly, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Medallia Inc. shares by 310.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 5,053,947 shares of Medallia Inc. which are valued at $143,543,880. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Medallia Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.