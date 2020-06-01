Mixed Analyst Attention: iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV)

The shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Oppenheimer in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $23 price target. Oppenheimer wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iQIYI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 27, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that IQ is Equal-Weight in its latest report on December 02, 2019. CLSA thinks that IQ is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $160.45. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 14.33% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.72.

The shares of the company added by 5.20% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $15.50 while ending the day at $16.59. During the trading session, a total of 17.05 million shares were traded which represents a -90.13% decline from the average session volume which is 8.97 million shares. IQ had ended its last session trading at $15.77. iQIYI Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 IQ 52-week low price stands at $14.51 while its 52-week high price is $27.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.56 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The iQIYI Inc. generated 670.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.5%. iQIYI Inc. has the potential to record -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BTIG Research published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. It started the day trading at $5.50 and traded between $1.81 and $3.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NERV’s 50-day SMA is 8.63 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.25. The stock has a high of $15.22 for the year while the low is $4.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.82 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.45%, as 2.67M IQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.07% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 533.16K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -74.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Federated Global Investment Manag… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,610,200 shares of NERV, with a total valuation of $86,203,494. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more NERV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,463,819 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by 1.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,907,107 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -31,259 shares of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. which are valued at $17,106,750. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Minerva Neurosciences Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,278 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,629,404 shares and is now valued at $14,615,754. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Minerva Neurosciences Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.