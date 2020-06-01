Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET)

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $130 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $165. Stifel was of a view that W is Sell in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Stifel thinks that W is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $169.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 690.55% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.87.

The shares of the company added by 5.70% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $163.615 while ending the day at $171.55. During the trading session, a total of 3.63 million shares were traded which represents a 25.15% incline from the average session volume which is 4.85 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $162.30. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $197.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 624.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.89%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Forum Energy Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FET) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.3245 and traded between $0.28 and $0.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FET’s 50-day SMA is 0.2845 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.0578. The stock has a high of $4.24 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 16.09%, as 6.43M W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.61% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.82% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. sold more FET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The L.E. Simmons & Associates, Inc. selling -20 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,780,755 shares of FET, with a total valuation of $7,645,725. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more FET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,720,039 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by 5.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,347,979 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -303,761 shares of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. which are valued at $2,299,631. In the same vein, Wells Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Forum Energy Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 494,344 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,301,334 shares and is now valued at $1,849,574. Following these latest developments, around 5.00% of Forum Energy Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.