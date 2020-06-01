Is It Crazy To Buy Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) And Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI)

The shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Societe Generale in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. Societe Generale wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Criteo S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the CRTO stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that CRTO is Underweight in its latest report on October 31, 2019. SunTrust thinks that CRTO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.75. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 74.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.64.

The shares of the company added by 5.34% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $9.61 while ending the day at $10.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -82.6% decline from the average session volume which is 0.55 million shares. CRTO had ended its last session trading at $9.73. Criteo S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CRTO 52-week low price stands at $5.89 while its 52-week high price is $20.76.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.41 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Criteo S.A. generated 436.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 26.83%. Criteo S.A. has the potential to record 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on August 28, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Valhi Inc. (NYSE:VHI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $4. It started the day trading at $0.92 and traded between $0.78 and $0.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VHI’s 50-day SMA is 0.9091 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.5719. The stock has a high of $3.17 for the year while the low is $0.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 370523.55 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 37.14%, as 508,136 CRTO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.77% of Valhi Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 209.78K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.60% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.38% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more VHI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -10,736 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,539,448 shares of VHI, with a total valuation of $1,356,254. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more VHI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,339,221 worth of shares.

Similarly, The California Public Employees R… decreased its Valhi Inc. shares by 25.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 974,488 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -330,111 shares of Valhi Inc. which are valued at $858,524. In the same vein, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… decreased its Valhi Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 19,416 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 441,530 shares and is now valued at $388,988. Following these latest developments, around 91.55% of Valhi Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.