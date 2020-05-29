Ride Out The Next Market Storm With GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL), Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC)

The shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by National Bank Financial in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. National Bank Financial wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GFL Environmental Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. The stock was given Sector Outperform rating by Scotiabank in its report released on March 30, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that GFL is Outperform in its latest report on March 30, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that GFL is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $18.99. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is 0.42% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.24.

The shares of the company added by 4.49% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $18.06 while ending the day at $19.08. During the trading session, a total of 0.96 million shares were traded which represents a 35.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.49 million shares. GFL had ended its last session trading at $18.26. GFL 52-week low price stands at $11.92 while its 52-week high price is $19.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. GFL Environmental Inc. has the potential to record -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Wabash National Corporation (NYSE:WNC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Even though the stock has been trading at $10.82/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.60% to reach $9.90/share. It started the day trading at $10.98 and traded between $9.825 and $9.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WNC’s 50-day SMA is 7.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.24. The stock has a high of $16.70 for the year while the low is $6.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.72 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.86%, as 10.92M GFL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.58% of Wabash National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 878.28K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.68%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -10.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WNC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.51% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -293,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,060,544 shares of WNC, with a total valuation of $66,096,461. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $56,638,523 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by 2.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,521,438 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -114,653 shares of Wabash National Corporation which are valued at $37,075,792. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Wabash National Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 173,300 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,901,872 shares and is now valued at $23,795,350. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Wabash National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.