Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI), Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND)?

The shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of OrganiGram Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that OGI is Overweight in its latest report on November 05, 2019. Jefferies thinks that OGI is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 71.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.62.

The shares of the company added by 10.65% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.68 while ending the day at $1.87. During the trading session, a total of 15.38 million shares were traded which represents a -242.49% decline from the average session volume which is 4.49 million shares. OGI had ended its last session trading at $1.69. OGI 52-week low price stands at $1.09 while its 52-week high price is $7.89.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The OrganiGram Holdings Inc. generated 31.19 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. OrganiGram Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wyndham Destinations Inc. (NYSE:WYND) is now rated as Outperform. JP Morgan also rated WYND as Upgrade on May 19, 2020, with its price target of $35 suggesting that WYND could surge by 18.4% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $34.76/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.02% to reach $39.61/share. It started the day trading at $35.29 and traded between $32.02 and $32.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WYND’s 50-day SMA is 23.52 while its 200-day SMA stands at 40.66. The stock has a high of $53.13 for the year while the low is $13.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.18%, as 3.09M OGI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.41% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.85 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.77%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.56% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WYND shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 161,331 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,778,667 shares of WYND, with a total valuation of $224,470,515. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more WYND shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $198,942,961 worth of shares.

Similarly, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by 4.97% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,461,283 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -285,475 shares of Wyndham Destinations Inc. which are valued at $139,645,006. In the same vein, Iridian Asset Management LLC decreased its Wyndham Destinations Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 135,899 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,286,245 shares and is now valued at $109,599,285. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Wyndham Destinations Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.