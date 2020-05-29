Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL), Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS)?

The shares of Bill.com Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BILL) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 28, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bill.com Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Piper Sandler advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Neutral the BILL stock while also putting a $85 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 22, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $48. The stock was given Outperform rating by First Analysis Sec in its report released on March 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. William Blair was of a view that BILL is Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. Needham thinks that BILL is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $79.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 193.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -29.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.45.

The shares of the company added by 7.97% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $64.40 while ending the day at $69.37. During the trading session, a total of 4.76 million shares were traded which represents a -317.53% decline from the average session volume which is 1.14 million shares. BILL had ended its last session trading at $64.25. Bill.com Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 BILL 52-week low price stands at $23.61 while its 52-week high price is $97.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.11 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Bill.com Holdings Inc. generated 228.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. Bill.com Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Century Communities Inc. (NYSE:CCS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $15.50. Wedbush also rated CCS as Downgrade on February 13, 2020, with its price target of $38 suggesting that CCS could down by -6.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.31% to reach $26.50/share. It started the day trading at $31.05 and traded between $27.73 and $28.17 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CCS’s 50-day SMA is 18.93 while its 200-day SMA stands at 27.13. The stock has a high of $39.31 for the year while the low is $9.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.35%, as 3.35M BILL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.85% of Century Communities Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.44, while the P/B ratio is 0.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 567.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.48% over the past 90 days while it gained 0.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CCS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.45% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 186,535 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,373,663 shares of CCS, with a total valuation of $93,683,861. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more CCS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $57,827,124 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Century Communities Inc. shares by 83.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,926,679 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 876,809 shares of Century Communities Inc. which are valued at $41,269,464. Following these latest developments, around 4.00% of Century Communities Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.