Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR), Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

The shares of comScore Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Aegis Capital in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. Aegis Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of comScore Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on May 10, 2019, to Buy the SCOR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Aegis Capital Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2019. That day the Aegis Capital set price target on the stock to $25. Loop Capital was of a view that SCOR is Hold in its latest report on April 01, 2019. SunTrust thinks that SCOR is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 27.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 163.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.42.

The shares of the company added by 10.23% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.46 while ending the day at $3.77. During the trading session, a total of 0.85 million shares were traded which represents a -41.48% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. SCOR had ended its last session trading at $3.42. comScore Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 SCOR 52-week low price stands at $1.43 while its 52-week high price is $10.43.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The comScore Inc. generated 56.6 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.26%. comScore Inc. has the potential to record -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on December 26, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $5.44 and traded between $4.50 and $4.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CAPR’s 50-day SMA is 3.51 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.39. The stock has a high of $11.08 for the year while the low is $0.88. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 311883.71 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 187.73%, as 897,383 SCOR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.13%. Looking further, the stock has raised 292.15% over the past 90 days while it gained 172.70% over the last six months.

Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CAPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $725,305 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 29,419 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $205,933. In the same vein, Jane Street Capital LLC decreased its Capricor Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,150 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,150 shares and is now valued at $169,050. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.