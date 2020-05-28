Mixed Analyst Attention: Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD), Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

The shares of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Underweight the DBD stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $7. DA Davidson was of a view that DBD is Buy in its latest report on January 09, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that DBD is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.11.

The shares of the company added by 8.93% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $5.15 while ending the day at $5.61. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a 24.99% incline from the average session volume which is 1.94 million shares. DBD had ended its last session trading at $5.15. DBD 52-week low price stands at $2.80 while its 52-week high price is $14.66.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated generated 512.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 117.65%. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated has the potential to record -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CFRA published a research note on May 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) is now rated as Sell. Robert W. Baird also rated MANH as Initiated on February 19, 2020, with its price target of $97 suggesting that MANH could down by -24.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $82.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.14% to reach $71.75/share. It started the day trading at $89.21 and traded between $82.61 and $89.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MANH’s 50-day SMA is 61.26 while its 200-day SMA stands at 74.95. The stock has a high of $90.46 for the year while the low is $35.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.74%, as 4.99M DBD shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.84% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 66.20, while the P/B ratio is 45.00. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 879.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 23.12% over the past 90 days while it gained 12.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MANH shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 194,464 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,157,408 shares of MANH, with a total valuation of $507,746,524. Brown Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MANH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $421,314,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by 2.37% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,709,459 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -138,853 shares of Manhattan Associates Inc. which are valued at $405,029,021. In the same vein, Atlanta Capital Management Co. LL… decreased its Manhattan Associates Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 169,940 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,076,556 shares and is now valued at $360,130,883. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Manhattan Associates Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.