Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT), Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK)

The shares of Freshpet Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on May 27, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $86 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Freshpet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on May 11, 2020, to Neutral the FRPT stock while also putting a $78 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on April 21, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. DA Davidson was of a view that FRPT is Buy in its latest report on February 14, 2020. Imperial Capital thinks that FRPT is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 06, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $77.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 115.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.88.

The shares of the company added by 9.30% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $69.03 while ending the day at $77.51. During the trading session, a total of 0.68 million shares were traded which represents a -32.83% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. FRPT had ended its last session trading at $70.92. Freshpet Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.80 FRPT 52-week low price stands at $35.95 while its 52-week high price is $81.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.10 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Freshpet Inc. generated 149.49 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -60.0%. Freshpet Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on May 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $200. Pivotal Research Group also rated DECK as Reiterated on May 22, 2020, with its price target of $200 suggesting that DECK could down by -5.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $180.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.46% to reach $185.67/share. It started the day trading at $196.00 and traded between $182.86 and $195.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DECK’s 50-day SMA is 140.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 156.07. The stock has a high of $203.19 for the year while the low is $78.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.52 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.07%, as 1.31M FRPT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.03, while the P/B ratio is 4.86. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 515.47K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.39%. Looking further, the stock has raised 7.62% over the past 90 days while it gained 22.39% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more DECK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.76% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -112,974 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,893,643 shares of DECK, with a total valuation of $430,458,333. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more DECK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $408,317,043 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,620,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -189,721 shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation which are valued at $389,827,960. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Deckers Outdoor Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 4,003 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,083,156 shares and is now valued at $161,130,287. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Deckers Outdoor Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.