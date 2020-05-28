Analysts Turn Mixed On Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB), Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT)

The shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Stephens in its latest research note that was published on May 05, 2020. Stephens wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on March 04, 2020. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $31. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Stephens in its report released on January 07, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 39. Raymond James was of a view that AUB is Outperform in its latest report on October 21, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that AUB is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $28.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.02.

The shares of the company added by 8.96% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $23.82 while ending the day at $25.10. During the trading session, a total of 0.76 million shares were traded which represents a -54.52% decline from the average session volume which is 0.49 million shares. AUB had ended its last session trading at $23.04. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.97 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.37, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.55, with a beta of 1.39. AUB 52-week low price stands at $18.55 while its 52-week high price is $40.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -677.78%. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation has the potential to record 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $115. Evercore ISI also rated ALGT as Upgrade on March 02, 2020, with its price target of $160 suggesting that ALGT could down by -0.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $101.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.16% to reach $109.00/share. It started the day trading at $116.30 and traded between $101.4746 and $109.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALGT’s 50-day SMA is 78.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 138.10. The stock has a high of $183.26 for the year while the low is $60.06. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.38%, as 1.85M AUB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.52% of Allegiant Travel Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.64, while the P/B ratio is 2.16. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 364.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.19 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 32.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -35.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ALGT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -69,026 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,753,042 shares of ALGT, with a total valuation of $137,578,736. PAR Capital Management, Inc. meanwhile sold more ALGT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,747,178 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. increased its Allegiant Travel Company shares by 22.68% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,379,313 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 254,951 shares of Allegiant Travel Company which are valued at $108,248,484. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Allegiant Travel Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 28,484 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,363,522 shares and is now valued at $107,009,207. Following these latest developments, around 18.90% of Allegiant Travel Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.