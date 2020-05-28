Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR), Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR)

The shares of U.S. Concrete Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $18 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Concrete Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Sidoti advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2020, to Neutral the USCR stock while also putting a $15 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on November 18, 2019. Stifel was of a view that USCR is Hold in its latest report on July 18, 2019. SunTrust thinks that USCR is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.14. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 231.56% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 66.96.

The shares of the company added by 15.72% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $19.51 while ending the day at $22.38. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a -111.96% decline from the average session volume which is 0.58 million shares. USCR had ended its last session trading at $19.34. U.S. Concrete Inc. currently has a market cap of $388.29 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 25.43, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 1.39. U.S. Concrete Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 USCR 52-week low price stands at $6.75 while its 52-week high price is $56.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Concrete Inc. generated 26.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.26%. U.S. Concrete Inc. has the potential to record 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on May 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE:SMAR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $58. Jefferies also rated SMAR as Downgrade on May 14, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that SMAR could down by -9.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.50/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.71% to reach $49.00/share. It started the day trading at $56.56 and traded between $51.23 and $53.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SMAR’s 50-day SMA is 48.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 44.98. The stock has a high of $58.30 for the year while the low is $30.91. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.54%, as 14.14M USCR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.54% of Smartsheet Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.22%. Looking further, the stock has raised 10.58% over the past 90 days while it gained 20.31% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more SMAR shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 777,879 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,362,660 shares of SMAR, with a total valuation of $757,199,435. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SMAR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $470,491,574 worth of shares.

Similarly, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,611,098 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 18,182 shares of Smartsheet Inc. which are valued at $295,817,087. In the same vein, Coatue Management LLC increased its Smartsheet Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 116,384 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,544,884 shares and is now valued at $292,326,284. Following these latest developments, around 5.60% of Smartsheet Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.