2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT)

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 113.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -76.32% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.40.

The shares of the company added by 15.29% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $0.72 while ending the day at $0.81. During the trading session, a total of 14.2 million shares were traded which represents a -244.68% decline from the average session volume which is 4.12 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.70. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 137.44 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 168.42%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on May 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $65. Dougherty & Company also rated IRBT as Upgrade on May 18, 2020, with its price target of $80 suggesting that IRBT could down by -22.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $77.28/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.90% to reach $60.00/share. It started the day trading at $78.42 and traded between $72.87 and $73.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IRBT’s 50-day SMA is 53.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.08. The stock has a high of $96.58 for the year while the low is $32.79. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 05/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.46%, as 9.87M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 42.42% of iRobot Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 47.44, while the P/B ratio is 3.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 6.18%. Looking further, the stock has raised 56.33% over the past 90 days while it gained 58.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more IRBT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -121,313 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,889,989 shares of IRBT, with a total valuation of $237,133,729. PRIMECAP Management Co. meanwhile sold more IRBT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $230,651,304 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its iRobot Corporation shares by 3.53% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,937,569 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,283 shares of iRobot Corporation which are valued at $179,074,206. In the same vein, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LL… increased its iRobot Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 29,501 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,511,835 shares and is now valued at $92,161,462. Following these latest developments, around 2.60% of iRobot Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.