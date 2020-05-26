Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 44.89, with weekly volatility at 1.71% and ATR at 1.06. The VZ stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $48.84 and a $62.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 19.89 million, which was 10.88% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 22.32M. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.24% on 05/22/20. The shares fell to a low of $53.67 before closing at $54.10. VZ’s previous close was $53.97 while the outstanding shares total 4.14B. The firm has a beta of 0.44, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.18, and a growth ratio of 6.40.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Verizon Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $223.92 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For VZ, the company has in raw cash 7.05 billion on their books with 14.51 billion currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 40705000000 million total, with 41057000000 million as their total liabilities.

VZ were able to record 3.55 billion as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 4.41 billion. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.82 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Verizon Communications Inc. recorded a total of 31.61 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.01%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 25.03 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 6.58 billion. This allows shareholders to hold on to 4.14B with the revenue now reading 1.04 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.22 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.81 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on VZ sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of VZ attractive?

In related news, SVP & Controller, Skiadas Anthony T sold 10,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 57.10, for a total value of 613,429. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and Group CEO-VZ Consumer, Dunne Ronan now bought 18,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,007,321. Also, SVP & Controller, Skiadas Anthony T sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 25. The shares were price at an average price of 57.65 per share, with a total market value of 621,195. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP&ChiefAdminLegal&PubPolOff, SILLIMAN CRAIG L. now holds 1,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 80,154. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.03%.

8 out of 27 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 18 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Verizon Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the VZ stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $60.36.