Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO), China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU)

The shares of Zuora Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on May 22, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $15 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zuora Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on May 14, 2020, to Hold the ZUO stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on April 14, 2020. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $8.50. First Analysis Sec was of a view that ZUO is Outperform in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Needham thinks that ZUO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $10.70. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 94.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 67.65.

The shares of the company added by 6.26% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $11.40 while ending the day at $12.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 32.13% incline from the average session volume which is 1.81 million shares. ZUO had ended its last session trading at $11.35. Zuora Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.06, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 ZUO 52-week low price stands at $6.21 while its 52-week high price is $22.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.21 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Zuora Inc. generated 54.27 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.29%. Zuora Inc. has the potential to record -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on October 21, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $5.77 and traded between $5.68 and $5.69 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CHU’s 50-day SMA is 6.18 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.59. The stock has a high of $11.15 for the year while the low is $5.08. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.42%, as 1.71M ZUO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.28% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 11.45, while the P/B ratio is 0.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 665.53K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.57 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.94% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.22% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought more CHU shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchasing 160,496 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,130,388 shares of CHU, with a total valuation of $58,525,787. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more CHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $37,513,692 worth of shares.

Similarly, Arrowstreet Capital LP increased its China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares by 67.38% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,065,749 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 831,549 shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited which are valued at $13,241,451. In the same vein, Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… increased its China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 190,166 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,899,175 shares and is now valued at $12,173,712. Following these latest developments, around 80.30% of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.