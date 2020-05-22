Ride Out The Next Market Storm With PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

The shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 03, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PVH Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Outperform the PVH stock while also putting a $60 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $59. BMO Capital Markets was of a view that PVH is Market Perform in its latest report on February 03, 2020. Telsey Advisory Group thinks that PVH is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 27, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.32.

The shares of the company added by 5.53% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $40.505 while ending the day at $44.31. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a -16.3% decline from the average session volume which is 1.83 million shares. PVH had ended its last session trading at $41.99. PVH Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.48, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 PVH 52-week low price stands at $28.40 while its 52-week high price is $112.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.88 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PVH Corp. generated 503.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $3.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -30.85%. PVH Corp. has the potential to record 3.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on May 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Raytheon Technologies Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $69. Goldman also rated RTX as Resumed on April 15, 2020, with its price target of $76 suggesting that RTX could surge by 20.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $57.80/share, analysts expect it to surge by 3.98% to reach $75.72/share. It started the day trading at $60.21 and traded between $58.20 and $60.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTX’s 50-day SMA is 58.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 77.35. The stock has a high of $93.45 for the year while the low is $40.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.41%, as 18.19M PVH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.20% of Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 12.65, while the P/B ratio is 1.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 17.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.07 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 11.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -31.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more RTX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,145,990 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 121,418,459 shares of RTX, with a total valuation of $7,869,130,328. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more RTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $7,636,352,121 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares by 3.38% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 70,251,114 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,457,517 shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation which are valued at $4,552,974,698. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,096,654 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 35,741,330 shares and is now valued at $2,316,395,597. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.