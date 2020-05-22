COTY Stock: Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Is Still Worth a Bite

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) previous close was $3.33 while the outstanding shares total 760.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.14. COTY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.01% on 05/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.25 before closing at $3.56. Intraday shares traded counted 12.26 million, which was -17.21% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 10.46M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 36.75, with weekly volatility at 6.72% and ATR at 0.44. The COTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.02 and a $13.81 high.

Investors have identified the Household & Personal Products company Coty Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.60 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Coty Inc. (COTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COTY, the company has in raw cash 1.31 billion on their books with 290.8 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3673100000 million total, with 3085800000 million as their total liabilities.

COTY were able to record -1.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 931.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 204.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Coty Inc. (COTY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Coty Inc. recorded a total of 1.53 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -30.27% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -53.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 617.1 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 910.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 760.80M with the revenue now reading -0.36 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.01 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COTY attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Cottage Holdco B.V. bought 3,260,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 27. The purchase was performed at an average price of 11.49, for a total value of 37,473,243. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Laubies Pierre now sold 3,260,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 37,473,243. Also, President, EMEA, Pieraccioni Giovanni bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.62 per share, with a total market value of 88,312. Following this completion of disposal, the President, EMEA, Pieraccioni Giovanni now holds 7,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 89,867. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.