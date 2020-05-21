Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN), Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)?

The shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Gabelli & Co in its latest research note that was published on April 27, 2020. Gabelli & Co wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Market Perform the PTEN stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on April 06, 2020. Morgan Stanley was of a view that PTEN is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that PTEN is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 15 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.74. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 140.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -69.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.80.

The shares of the company added by 8.38% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $3.655 while ending the day at $3.88. During the trading session, a total of 5.15 million shares were traded which represents a 27.19% incline from the average session volume which is 7.08 million shares. PTEN had ended its last session trading at $3.58. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 PTEN 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $12.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. generated 152.2 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 62.22%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. has the potential to record -2.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Monness Crespi & Hardt also rated MIME as Reiterated on May 05, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that MIME could surge by 23.88% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.60/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.42% to reach $51.17/share. It started the day trading at $38.97 and traded between $37.36 and $38.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MIME’s 50-day SMA is 35.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.07. The stock has a high of $54.40 for the year while the low is $25.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.05 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 15.32%, as 2.36M PTEN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.16% of Mimecast Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.80%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -9.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more MIME shares, increasing its portfolio by 48.81% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 1,612,574 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,916,139 shares of MIME, with a total valuation of $201,070,085. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more MIME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $144,731,480 worth of shares.

Similarly, Brown Advisory LLC increased its Mimecast Limited shares by 3.86% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,714,341 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 100,840 shares of Mimecast Limited which are valued at $111,016,547. In the same vein, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its Mimecast Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,320,240 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,364,273 shares and is now valued at $96,698,766. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Mimecast Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.