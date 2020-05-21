Is It Crazy To Buy Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) And Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)

The shares of Cloudera Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Outperform by JMP Securities in its latest research note that was published on September 05, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $12 price target. JMP Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cloudera Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on June 06, 2019, to Hold the CLDR stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on June 06, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on June 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 7.50. Wells Fargo was of a view that CLDR is Market Perform in its latest report on May 23, 2019. Bernstein thinks that CLDR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 08, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 97.27% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.41.

The shares of the company added by 8.55% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $8.86 while ending the day at $9.39. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a 11.77% incline from the average session volume which is 4.89 million shares. CLDR had ended its last session trading at $8.65. Cloudera Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CLDR 52-week low price stands at $4.76 while its 52-week high price is $12.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.15 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cloudera Inc. generated 107.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -106.67%. Cloudera Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $2.92 and traded between $2.79 and $2.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ERF’s 50-day SMA is 2.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.19. The stock has a high of $8.58 for the year while the low is $1.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.84 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.82%, as 4.80M CLDR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.16% of Enerplus Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.06% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.70% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Enerplus Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.