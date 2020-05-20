Is It Crazy To Buy Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) And Golden Bull Limited (NASDAQ:DNJR)

The shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Goldman Markets when it published its report on April 15, 2019. HSBC Securities was of a view that SID is Buy in its latest report on February 22, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that SID is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.05.

The shares of the company added by 4.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.41 while ending the day at $1.48. During the trading session, a total of 2.3 million shares were traded which represents a 26.13% incline from the average session volume which is 3.11 million shares. SID had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 8.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SID 52-week low price stands at $1.02 while its 52-week high price is $4.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Companhia Siderurgica Nacional generated 741.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.16 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Companhia Siderurgica Nacional has the potential to record -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.0499 and traded between $0.82 and $0.86 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $4.60 for the year while the low is $0.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 55076.98 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 274.77%, as 206,412 SID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.49% of Golden Bull Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 746.32K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -39.51%. Looking further, the stock has raised 70.13% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.32% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jane Street Capital LLC sold more DNJR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.02% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jane Street Capital LLC selling -3,121 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 303,880 shares of DNJR, with a total valuation of $449,742. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more DNJR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $189,292 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC decreased its Golden Bull Limited shares by 27.79% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,562 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -601 shares of Golden Bull Limited which are valued at $2,312. Following these latest developments, around 74.78% of Golden Bull Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.