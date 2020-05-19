Mixed Analyst Attention: New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS)

The shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Senior Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Overweight the SNR stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Compass Point thinks that SNR is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $5.67. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -67.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.55.

The shares of the company added by 15.95% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.43 while ending the day at $2.69. During the trading session, a total of 0.99 million shares were traded which represents a -20.98% decline from the average session volume which is 0.82 million shares. SNR had ended its last session trading at $2.32. SNR 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on May 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that PlayAGS Inc. (NYSE:AGS) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $3.979 and traded between $3.65 and $3.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGS’s 50-day SMA is 3.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.99. The stock has a high of $21.59 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 957800.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -32.84%, as 643,259 SNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.82% of PlayAGS Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 911.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.02%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -62.45% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.53% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought more AGS shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.73% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchasing 131,416 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,649,986 shares of AGS, with a total valuation of $16,023,439. HG Vora Capital Management LLC meanwhile bought more AGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $15,365,000 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by 0.15% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,719,240 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,530 shares of PlayAGS Inc. which are valued at $7,547,464. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its PlayAGS Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 22,884 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,368,469 shares and is now valued at $6,007,579. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of PlayAGS Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.