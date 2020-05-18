Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Bridgeline Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS)?

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 194.95% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.51.

The shares of the company added by 26.61% during the trading session on Friday, reaching a low of $1.51 while ending the day at $1.57. During the trading session, a total of 40.2 million shares were traded which represents a -18110.14% decline from the average session volume which is 0.22 million shares. BLIN had ended its last session trading at $1.24. Bridgeline Digital Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 BLIN 52-week low price stands at $0.53 while its 52-week high price is $6.00.

The Bridgeline Digital Inc. generated 0.23 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 95.97%. Bridgeline Digital Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on August 14, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Eros International Plc (NYSE:EROS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $16. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.06/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.25% to reach $4.50/share. It started the day trading at $3.14 and traded between $2.91 and $2.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EROS’s 50-day SMA is 2.16 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.37. The stock has a high of $8.30 for the year while the low is $1.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.37%, as 10.45M BLIN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.92% of Eros International Plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.04M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.59 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.29%. Looking further, the stock has raised 4.27% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Paradice Investment Management LL… sold more EROS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.63% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Paradice Investment Management LL… selling -97,734 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,901,006 shares of EROS, with a total valuation of $15,047,565. Jeereddi Investments LP meanwhile bought more EROS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $14,933,698 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Eros International Plc shares by 1.32% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,216,299 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 41,778 shares of Eros International Plc which are valued at $8,201,562. In the same vein, Shah Capital Management, Inc. increased its Eros International Plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 164,106 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,057,666 shares and is now valued at $7,797,048. Following these latest developments, around 7.89% of Eros International Plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.