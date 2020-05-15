Ride Out The Next Market Storm With iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)

The shares of iHeartMedia Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $8 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iHeartMedia Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.99% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.04.

The shares of the company added by 10.05% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $5.87 while ending the day at $6.68. During the trading session, a total of 1.12 million shares were traded which represents a -37.1% decline from the average session volume which is 0.82 million shares. IHRT had ended its last session trading at $6.07. iHeartMedia Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 IHRT 52-week low price stands at $4.31 while its 52-week high price is $19.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. iHeartMedia Inc. has the potential to record -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.345 and traded between $0.2906 and $0.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 0.5870 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.9696. The stock has a high of $11.75 for the year while the low is $0.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 61.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.97%, as 62.31M IHRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 31.78% of Valaris plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.43M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -11.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -93.67% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.72% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $16,863,827. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,435,687 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Valaris plc shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,808,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -479,430 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $9,032,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.