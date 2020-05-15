Mixed Analyst Attention: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

The shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $46 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Bancorp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Oppenheimer Markets when it published its report on April 01, 2020. That day the Oppenheimer set price target on the stock to $57. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 17, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Wells Fargo was of a view that USB is Overweight in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Goldman thinks that USB is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 13, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 38.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $41.02. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 9.02% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.65.

The shares of the company added by 5.84% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $28.36 while ending the day at $31.17. During the trading session, a total of 14.77 million shares were traded which represents a -32.19% decline from the average session volume which is 11.17 million shares. USB had ended its last session trading at $29.45. U.S. Bancorp currently has a market cap of $47.32 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.06, with a beta of 1.20. USB 52-week low price stands at $28.59 while its 52-week high price is $61.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.72 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -51.39%. U.S. Bancorp has the potential to record 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.93 and traded between $0.8259 and $0.83 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTXR’s 50-day SMA is 0.7102 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7994. The stock has a high of $1.50 for the year while the low is $0.40. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.62 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 93.13%, as 1.19M USB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 933.57K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.66 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.82% over the past 90 days while it gained 64.37% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 467,228 shares of CTXR, with a total valuation of $429,383. Argent Wealth Management LLC meanwhile bought more CTXR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $151,124 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 39.08% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.