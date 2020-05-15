Is It Crazy To Buy Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (NYSE:EBR) And B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.30. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 32.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.00.

The shares of the company added by 10.14% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $3.39 while ending the day at $3.91. During the trading session, a total of 0.9 million shares were traded which represents a 10.8% incline from the average session volume which is 1.01 million shares. EBR had ended its last session trading at $3.55. EBR 52-week low price stands at $2.95 while its 52-week high price is $11.66.

The Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. generated 889.36 million in revenue during the last quarter. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. has the potential to record 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that B&G Foods Inc. (NYSE:BGS) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Credit Suisse also rated BGS as Upgrade on April 28, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that BGS could down by -36.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $24.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.59% to reach $17.43/share. It started the day trading at $25.04 and traded between $23.37 and $23.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGS’s 50-day SMA is 18.15 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.30. The stock has a high of $25.20 for the year while the low is $10.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.27%, as 16.48M EBR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 25.97% of B&G Foods Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 17.34, while the P/B ratio is 1.91. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.09 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.81%. Looking further, the stock has raised 74.03% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.24% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BGS shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.56% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -739,980 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,053,352 shares of BGS, with a total valuation of $175,816,096. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more BGS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $157,829,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its B&G Foods Inc. shares by 17.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,312,945 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 485,835 shares of B&G Foods Inc. which are valued at $64,337,392. In the same vein, AssetMark, Inc. increased its B&G Foods Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 259,574 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,310,765 shares and is now valued at $44,875,056. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of B&G Foods Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.