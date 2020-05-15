Expensive Market, What To Buy? Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX), Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)

The shares of Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Pivotal Research Group in its latest research note that was published on April 21, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $29 price target. Pivotal Research Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crocs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt advised investors in its research note published on March 31, 2020, to Buy the CROX stock while also putting a $30 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $18. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on February 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 46. Pivotal Research Group was of a view that CROX is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Monness Crespi & Hardt thinks that CROX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 15, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 171.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.53.

The shares of the company added by 8.01% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $20.08 while ending the day at $22.78. During the trading session, a total of 1.56 million shares were traded which represents a 11.83% incline from the average session volume which is 1.77 million shares. CROX had ended its last session trading at $21.09. Crocs Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.55 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 15.21, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.52, with a beta of 1.82. Crocs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 CROX 52-week low price stands at $8.40 while its 52-week high price is $43.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.22 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crocs Inc. generated 108.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Crocs Inc. has the potential to record 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on October 22, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. It started the day trading at $2.96 and traded between $2.75 and $2.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TK's 50-day SMA is 3.10 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.07. The stock has a high of $5.76 for the year while the low is $2.04. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.34%, as 3.21M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.60% of Teekay Corporation shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 1.76M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -23.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.50% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA sold more TK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Cobas Asset Management SGIIC SA selling -1,068,279 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,962,584 shares of TK, with a total valuation of $51,940,812. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,808,533 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Teekay Corporation shares by 17.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,233,465 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 329,400 shares of Teekay Corporation which are valued at $8,308,490. Following these latest developments, around 41.70% of Teekay Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.