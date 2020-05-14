Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL), Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)?

The shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by Scotiabank in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. Scotiabank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that GGAL is Outperform in its latest report on July 02, 2019. JP Morgan thinks that GGAL is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $18.39. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.15.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.16% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $7.66 while ending the day at $7.93. During the trading session, a total of 3.29 million shares were traded which represents a -160.93% decline from the average session volume which is 1.26 million shares. GGAL had ended its last session trading at $8.73. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. currently has a market cap of $1.57 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.04, with a beta of 1.49. GGAL 52-week low price stands at $5.66 while its 52-week high price is $39.22.

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has the potential to record 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) is now rated as Market Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -12.06% to reach $9.06/share. It started the day trading at $7.18 and traded between $6.155 and $6.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LUNA’s 50-day SMA is 6.50 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.73. The stock has a high of $9.32 for the year while the low is $3.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 286478.26 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 48.79%, as 426,251 GGAL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.00% of Luna Innovations Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 40.00, while the P/B ratio is 2.77. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 305.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.42%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -6.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The AMH Equity Ltd. sold more LUNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The AMH Equity Ltd. selling -78,280 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,491,529 shares of LUNA, with a total valuation of $11,380,366. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more LUNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $11,225,309 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by 15.30% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,169,594 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 155,204 shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated which are valued at $8,924,002. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Luna Innovations Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,290 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 695,045 shares and is now valued at $5,303,193. Following these latest developments, around 4.20% of Luna Innovations Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.