Analysts Turn Mixed On New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR), Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

The shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by CapitalOne in its latest research note that was published on November 04, 2019. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. CapitalOne wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of New Senior Investment Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2019, to Overweight the SNR stock while also putting a $7.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BTIG Research Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2019. That day the BTIG Research set price target on the stock to $8. Morgan Stanley was of a view that SNR is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 30, 2018. Compass Point thinks that SNR is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.20.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.92% during the trading session on Wednesday, reaching a low of $2.27 while ending the day at $2.36. During the trading session, a total of 943874.0 shares were traded which represents a -17.96% decline from the average session volume which is 800170.0 shares. SNR had ended its last session trading at $2.62. SNR 52-week low price stands at $1.72 while its 52-week high price is $8.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.16 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.18 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has the potential to record 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. (NYSE:SOI) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $8.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -17.26% to reach $7.87/share. It started the day trading at $6.32 and traded between $5.06 and $5.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SOI’s 50-day SMA is 6.06 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.00. The stock has a high of $18.23 for the year while the low is $4.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.27 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 2.13M SNR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.96% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.91, while the P/B ratio is 0.72. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 614.92K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.69 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -55.48% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.06% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SOI shares, increasing its portfolio by 3.87% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 77,581 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,083,955 shares of SOI, with a total valuation of $14,254,252. FIAM LLC meanwhile bought more SOI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,789,282 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by 2.12% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,535,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 31,815 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. which are valued at $10,505,508. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 239,045 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,528,094 shares and is now valued at $10,452,163. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.