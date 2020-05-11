Why You Need To Look At This Metric Before Buying Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN)

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has a beta of 1.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.71, with weekly volatility at 23.95% and ATR at 0.09. The OCN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.28 and a $2.23 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 70.03% on 05/08/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.442 before closing at $0.68. Intraday shares traded counted 14.0 million, which was -610.87% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 1.97M. OCN’s previous close was $0.40 while the outstanding shares total 79.41M.

Investors have identified the Mortgage Finance company Ocwen Financial Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $54.01 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 7261767000 million total, with 679109000 million as their total liabilities.

OCN were able to record 149.99 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 95.33 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 151.94 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ocwen Financial Corporation (OCN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ocwen Financial Corporation recorded a total of 261.63 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -18.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 261.63 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 138.49 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.41M with the revenue now reading 0.26 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.94 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCN attractive?

In related news, 10% Owner, Deer Park Road Management Comp sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Apr 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.44, for a total value of 177,840. As the sale deal closes, the EVP & Chief Financial Officer, Campbell June C now bought 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 15,138. Also, Director, Busquet Jacques J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 06. The shares were price at an average price of 1.10 per share, with a total market value of 22,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the President & CEO, Messina Glen A. now holds 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 61,930. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ocwen Financial Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.00.