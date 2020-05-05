Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO), Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

The shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Mizuho in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $85 price target. Mizuho wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Valero Energy Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 21, 2020, to Hold the VLO stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from CFRA Markets when it published its report on March 27, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on March 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 52. Piper Sandler was of a view that VLO is Overweight in its latest report on March 12, 2020. Piper Sandler thinks that VLO is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 28, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 97.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $69.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 105.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -37.58% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.50.

The shares of the company added by 8.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $57.78 while ending the day at $63.66. During the trading session, a total of 6.6 million shares were traded which represents a -7.05% decline from the average session volume which is 6.17 million shares. VLO had ended its last session trading at $58.76. Valero Energy Corporation currently has a market cap of $27.98 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 64.70, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 10.47, with a beta of 1.97. Valero Energy Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 VLO 52-week low price stands at $31.00 while its 52-week high price is $101.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Valero Energy Corporation generated 1.51 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -344.12%. Valero Energy Corporation has the potential to record -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.65/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.89% to reach $1.00/share. It started the day trading at $0.69 and traded between $0.61 and $0.61 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALTM’s 50-day SMA is 0.9251 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.0946. The stock has a high of $5.59 for the year while the low is $0.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.56%, as 5.74M VLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.77% of Altus Midstream Company shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 543.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 10.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -12.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.12% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… bought more ALTM shares, increasing its portfolio by 125.04% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… purchasing 4,551,360 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,191,290 shares of ALTM, with a total valuation of $6,143,468. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC meanwhile bought more ALTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $4,873,355 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by 46.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,837,347 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -5,056,600 shares of Altus Midstream Company which are valued at $4,378,010. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC (Private … decreased its Altus Midstream Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 826,175 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,891,658 shares and is now valued at $2,918,744. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Altus Midstream Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.