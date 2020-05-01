Mixed Analyst Attention: Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK), BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

The shares of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2018. The Technology company has also assigned a $20.50 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Remark Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on October 13, 2016, to Buy the MARK stock while also putting a $8.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on July 01, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $11.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 127.76% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.58.

The shares of the company added by 31.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $0.4702 while ending the day at $0.57. During the trading session, a total of 67.65 million shares were traded which represents a -1044.67% decline from the average session volume which is 5.91 million shares. MARK had ended its last session trading at $0.43. MARK 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $1.44.

The Remark Holdings Inc. generated 656000.0 in revenue during the last quarter. Remark Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on April 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is now rated as Neutral. JP Morgan also rated BPMP as Downgrade on January 29, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that BPMP could surge by 13.33% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.39/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.67% to reach $13.20/share. It started the day trading at $12.71 and traded between $11.31 and $11.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMP’s 50-day SMA is 10.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.84. The stock has a high of $17.08 for the year while the low is $6.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/15/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 568943.37 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.36%, as 576,681 MARK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.19% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.14, while the P/B ratio is 11.79. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 543.52K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 0.70%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.68% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC sold more BPMP shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.08% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC selling -5,179 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,606,852 shares of BPMP, with a total valuation of $61,509,792. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors L… meanwhile sold more BPMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,996,177 worth of shares.

Similarly, ClearBridge Investments LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,541,291 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of BP Midstream Partners LP which are valued at $42,279,419. In the same vein, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC decreased its BP Midstream Partners LP shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 709,187 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,048,856 shares and is now valued at $37,694,849. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of BP Midstream Partners LP stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.