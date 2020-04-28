Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Ocugen Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.81% on 04/27/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.304 before closing at $0.31. Intraday shares traded counted 1.79 million, which was 32.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 2.67M. OCGN’s previous close was $0.32 while the outstanding shares total 55.59M. The firm has a beta of 2.49. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.73, with weekly volatility at 15.84% and ATR at 0.05. The OCGN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.23 and a $21.60 high.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Ocugen Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $17.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ocugen Inc. (OCGN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OCGN, the company has in raw cash 7.44 million on their books with 172000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15766000 million total, with 4544000 million as their total liabilities.

OCGN were able to record -16.92 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.82 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -16.89 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ocugen Inc. (OCGN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ocugen Inc. recorded a total of 338000.0 in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -6.21% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -702.96%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 338000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 972000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 55.59M with the revenue now reading 11.07 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OCGN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OCGN attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Musunuri Shankar bought 143,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.35, for a total value of 50,050. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Musunuri Shankar now bought 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 107,830. Also, Director, Zhang Junge bought 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 0.44 per share, with a total market value of 96,800. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, Zhang Junge now holds 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ocugen Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OCGN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $1.63.