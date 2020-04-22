Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY)

The shares of Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cisco Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 08, 2020. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on December 19, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Edward Jones was of a view that CSCO is Buy in its latest report on December 12, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that CSCO is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 14, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 56.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.55. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.15% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.40% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.37.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.68% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $40.41 while ending the day at $40.55. During the trading session, a total of 31.66 million shares were traded which represents a 2.4% incline from the average session volume which is 32.44 million shares. CSCO had ended its last session trading at $42.54. Cisco Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $172.05 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 14.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.75, with a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.45, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 CSCO 52-week low price stands at $32.40 while its 52-week high price is $58.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.71 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cisco Systems Inc. generated 8.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.77 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Cisco Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) is now rated as Sector Outperform. RBC Capital Mkts also rated BPY as Downgrade on May 07, 2019, with its price target of $24 suggesting that BPY could surge by 53.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.14/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $18.20/share. It started the day trading at $9.07 and traded between $8.47 and $8.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPY’s 50-day SMA is 12.82 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.50. The stock has a high of $21.16 for the year while the low is $7.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.61%, as 10.11M CSCO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.31% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.62M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -17.69%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -57.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.44% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 0.83% of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.