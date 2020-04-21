Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)?

The shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Ladenburg Thalmann in its latest research note that was published on April 20, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $14 price target. Ladenburg Thalmann wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Benitec Biopharma Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on December 31, 2015. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Buy rating by Maxim Group in its report released on September 16, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 23.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 215.46% from its 52-Week high price while it is -57.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 79.69.

The shares of the company added by 124.78% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.6948 while ending the day at $13.06. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -3027.59% decline from the average session volume which is 52350.0 shares. BNTC had ended its last session trading at $5.81. BNTC 52-week low price stands at $4.14 while its 52-week high price is $30.45.

The Benitec Biopharma Limited generated 13.45 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is now rated as Hold. BofA/Merrill also rated NYMT as Initiated on February 21, 2020, with its price target of $6.25 suggesting that NYMT could surge by 60.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.29% to reach $5.04/share. It started the day trading at $2.09 and traded between $1.96 and $2.01 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYMT’s 50-day SMA is 3.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.61. The stock has a high of $6.47 for the year while the low is $0.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.5 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 27.99%, as 17.28M BNTC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.61% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.18, while the P/B ratio is 0.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.64%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -68.04% over the past 90 days while it lost -67.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more NYMT shares, increasing its portfolio by 16.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 6,556,658 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,196,168 shares of NYMT, with a total valuation of $71,604,060. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NYMT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $24,987,155 worth of shares.

Similarly, UBS Securities LLC increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by 26.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,859,461 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,835,122 shares of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. which are valued at $13,732,165. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,495,162 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,405,228 shares and is now valued at $13,028,103. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.