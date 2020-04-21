Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW), Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.86. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 130.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.14% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.17.

The shares of the company added by 5.66% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.85 while ending the day at $7.28. During the trading session, a total of 2.31 million shares were traded which represents a 53.15% incline from the average session volume which is 4.93 million shares. SBSW had ended its last session trading at $6.89. Sibanye Stillwater Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.95, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 SBSW 52-week low price stands at $3.16 while its 52-week high price is $13.27.

The Sibanye Stillwater Limited generated 401.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has the potential to record 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 15, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) is now rated as Market Perform. SunTrust also rated OVV as Upgrade on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $5 suggesting that OVV could surge by 66.64% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.04/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.43% to reach $11.21/share. It started the day trading at $4.08 and traded between $3.59 and $3.74 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OVV’s 50-day SMA is 7.37 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.12. The stock has a high of $38.50 for the year while the low is $2.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 38.85 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -3.95%, as 37.32M SBSW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 14.48% of Ovintiv Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.96, while the P/B ratio is 0.10. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.92M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.18 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -19.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -81.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more OVV shares, increasing its portfolio by 8.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 2,431,140 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,868,397 shares of OVV, with a total valuation of $83,344,672. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more OVV shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,217,769 worth of shares.

Similarly, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by 3.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,169,506 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -322,365 shares of Ovintiv Inc. which are valued at $27,457,666. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Ovintiv Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 879,956 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,697,075 shares and is now valued at $20,782,103. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Ovintiv Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.