Analysts Turn Mixed On Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)

The shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Evercore ISI in its latest research note that was published on January 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $21 price target. Evercore ISI wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Urban Edge Properties, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on December 17, 2019, to Underweight the UE stock while also putting a $18 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Compass Point Markets when it published its report on August 15, 2019. That day the Compass Point set price target on the stock to $20. Evercore ISI was of a view that UE is Underperform in its latest report on February 19, 2019. Evercore ISI thinks that UE is worth In-line rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.07% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 35.97.

The shares of the company added by 7.85% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $8.06 while ending the day at $8.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.89 million shares were traded which represents a -122.22% decline from the average session volume which is 1.3 million shares. UE had ended its last session trading at $8.03. Urban Edge Properties currently has a market cap of $1.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.68, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.25, with a beta of 1.42. UE 52-week low price stands at $6.98 while its 52-week high price is $21.74.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.29 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by 0.0%. Urban Edge Properties has the potential to record 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.25/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.10% to reach $16.88/share. It started the day trading at $7.91 and traded between $7.46 and $7.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 10.65 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.10. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.47 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.33%, as 19.32M UE shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.98%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -38.70% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -3,680,564 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 67,673,686 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $486,573,802. Harris Associates LP meanwhile sold more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $398,225,815 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 5.77% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,854,707 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,132,589 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $250,605,343. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 376,457 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,015,520 shares and is now valued at $237,381,589.