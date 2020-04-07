Ride Out The Next Market Storm With National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE), Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

The shares of National Vision Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 04, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of National Vision Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2019. That day the Barclays set price target on the stock to $34. Loop Capital was of a view that EYE is Buy in its latest report on August 07, 2019. Goldman thinks that EYE is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $34.58. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 57.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.86% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.32.

The shares of the company added by 10.38% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $17.84 while ending the day at $18.40. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -45.92% decline from the average session volume which is 815310.0 shares. EYE had ended its last session trading at $16.67. National Vision Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 EYE 52-week low price stands at $11.70 while its 52-week high price is $39.88.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The National Vision Holdings Inc. generated 39.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. National Vision Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Cohu Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $11. Deutsche Bank also rated COHU as Initiated on January 13, 2020, with its price target of $27 suggesting that COHU could surge by 39.32% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.24/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.84% to reach $22.20/share. It started the day trading at $13.56 and traded between $11.82 and $13.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that COHU's 50-day SMA is 18.59 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.21. The stock has a high of $26.43 for the year while the low is $8.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.55%, as 1.28M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.22% of Cohu Inc. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 310.69K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.50%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -3.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more COHU shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.49% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 29,227 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,993,901 shares of COHU, with a total valuation of $122,695,153. Wellington Management Co. LLP meanwhile sold more COHU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $68,506,888 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Cohu Inc. shares by 10.43% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,721,443 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,803 shares of Cohu Inc. which are valued at $55,707,938. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Cohu Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 156,044 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,372,646 shares and is now valued at $48,568,064. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Cohu Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.