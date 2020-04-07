Mixed Analyst Attention: FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR), GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

The shares of FLIR Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has been pegged with a rating of In-line by Imperial Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $45 price target. Imperial Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of FLIR Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. SunTrust advised investors in its research note published on February 28, 2020, to Hold the FLIR stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Robert W. Baird Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the Robert W. Baird set price target on the stock to $44. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on February 11, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 75. Imperial Capital was of a view that FLIR is In-line in its latest report on November 04, 2019. Imperial Capital thinks that FLIR is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 22, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 57.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $46.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.13% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.82.

The shares of the company added by 12.87% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $32.53 while ending the day at $35.09. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 9.85% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. FLIR had ended its last session trading at $31.09. FLIR Systems Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.95 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 27.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.28, with a beta of 1.34. FLIR Systems Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.36, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FLIR 52-week low price stands at $23.85 while its 52-week high price is $59.44.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.55 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The FLIR Systems Inc. generated 284.59 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 3.64%. FLIR Systems Inc. has the potential to record 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $2.50. Oppenheimer also rated GPRO as Reiterated on October 03, 2019, with its price target of $7 suggesting that GPRO could surge by 35.46% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.48% to reach $3.92/share. It started the day trading at $2.54 and traded between $2.28 and $2.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPRO’s 50-day SMA is 3.41 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.20. The stock has a high of $7.64 for the year while the low is $2.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -8.01%, as 28.19M FLIR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.38% of GoPro Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.30 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -43.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.27% over the last six months.

The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more GPRO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $40,879,558 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its GoPro Inc. shares by 0.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,810,608 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -59,424 shares of GoPro Inc. which are valued at $29,641,257. In the same vein, JPMorgan Securities LLC (Investme… decreased its GoPro Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 528,744 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,790,720 shares and is now valued at $18,180,782. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of GoPro Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.