Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT), Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS)?

The shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Cowen in its latest research note that was published on February 20, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $25 price target. Cowen wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Market Perform rating by Cowen in its report released on September 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 18. Dougherty & Company was of a view that UCTT is Buy in its latest report on May 03, 2019. Cowen thinks that UCTT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $29.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 35.39% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.70.

The shares of the company added by 17.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.08 while ending the day at $14.92. During the trading session, a total of 572942.0 shares were traded which represents a -2.45% decline from the average session volume which is 559240.0 shares. UCTT had ended its last session trading at $12.71. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.67, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 UCTT 52-week low price stands at $11.02 while its 52-week high price is $30.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.33 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. generated 162.5 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 36.36%. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on May 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Catasys Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.29/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.03% to reach $24.67/share. It started the day trading at $18.82 and traded between $16.50 and $18.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CATS’s 50-day SMA is 15.27 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.97. The stock has a high of $20.83 for the year while the low is $8.55. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.70%, as 2.41M UCTT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.74% of Catasys Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 156.66K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 15.36 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.07%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.46% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more CATS shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 12,894 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 444,098 shares of CATS, with a total valuation of $6,714,762. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CATS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,135,409 worth of shares.

Similarly, Winning Points Advisors LLC increased its Catasys Inc. shares by 0.98% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 278,972 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,700 shares of Catasys Inc. which are valued at $4,218,057. In the same vein, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its Catasys Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 5,660 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 224,612 shares and is now valued at $3,396,133. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of Catasys Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.