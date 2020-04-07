Is It Crazy To Buy Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

The shares of Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Craig Hallum in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Craig Hallum wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zix Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on May 23, 2019, to Outperform the ZIXI stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Northland Capital Markets when it published its report on November 16, 2018. That day the Northland Capital set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given In-line rating by Imperial Capital in its report released on February 27, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that ZIXI is Buy in its latest report on November 16, 2017. Imperial Capital thinks that ZIXI is worth In-line rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 13, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $10.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 41.32.

The shares of the company added by 21.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.43 while ending the day at $4.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -32.95% decline from the average session volume which is 758930.0 shares. ZIXI had ended its last session trading at $3.31. Zix Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.40 ZIXI 52-week low price stands at $2.84 while its 52-week high price is $11.15.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.71%. Zix Corporation has the potential to record 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (NYSE:CMG) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $720. Even though the stock has been trading at $611.01/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.93% to reach $688.00/share. It started the day trading at $707.70 and traded between $630.07 and $689.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CMG’s 50-day SMA is 754.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 791.53. The stock has a high of $940.28 for the year while the low is $415.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 60.96%, as 1.51M ZIXI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.06% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 55.75, while the P/B ratio is 11.38. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 697.63K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.82%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.58% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more CMG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.66% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -19,425 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,914,105 shares of CMG, with a total valuation of $2,254,293,346. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more CMG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,364,240,820 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by 5.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,408,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 71,263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. which are valued at $1,089,760,712. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 8,446 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,289,022 shares and is now valued at $997,161,639. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.