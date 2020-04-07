Is A Downturn Overdue? CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO), FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)?

The shares of CNO Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CNO) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $20 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CNO Financial Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2019. William Blair was of a view that CNO is Outperform in its latest report on March 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that CNO is worth Underweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $17.08. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.43% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.79.

The shares of the company added by 12.48% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $11.35 while ending the day at $12.08. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a -1.9% decline from the average session volume which is 1.62 million shares. CNO had ended its last session trading at $10.74. CNO Financial Group Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.81 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 4.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.45, with a beta of 1.37. CNO 52-week low price stands at $8.79 while its 52-week high price is $20.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.77%. CNO Financial Group Inc. has the potential to record 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.57/share, analysts expect it to surge by 10.22% to reach $62.71/share. It started the day trading at $36.10 and traded between $32.88 and $35.90 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FGEN’s 50-day SMA is 38.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 41.44. The stock has a high of $55.63 for the year while the low is $22.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.39 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.02%, as 5.50M CNO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.68% of FibroGen Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 710.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.58 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.19% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.34% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more FGEN shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 679,782 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,284,506 shares of FGEN, with a total valuation of $388,092,351. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FGEN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $287,134,608 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,895,541 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 50,689 shares of FibroGen Inc. which are valued at $246,433,614. In the same vein, Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its FibroGen Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 452,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,955,787 shares and is now valued at $165,351,897. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FibroGen Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.