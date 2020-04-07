Expensive Market, What To Buy? Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP), GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

The shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 24, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $5 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Barclays Markets when it published its report on January 14, 2020. The stock was given Strong Buy rating by Raymond James in its report released on October 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 40. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that CEQP is Outperform in its latest report on August 23, 2019. Stifel thinks that CEQP is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.44. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.38% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.46.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.28% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $4.18 while ending the day at $4.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.66 million shares were traded which represents a -52.09% decline from the average session volume which is 1.09 million shares. CEQP had ended its last session trading at $4.44. Crestwood Equity Partners LP currently has a market cap of $304.22 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 1.57, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.31, with a beta of 2.83. Crestwood Equity Partners LP debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.77, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CEQP 52-week low price stands at $2.65 while its 52-week high price is $40.00.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Crestwood Equity Partners LP generated 25.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 125.0%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that GCI Liberty Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $82. B. Riley FBR also rated GLIBA as Reiterated on January 16, 2020, with its price target of $92 suggesting that GLIBA could surge by 28.72% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $50.85/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.89% to reach $78.40/share. It started the day trading at $56.45 and traded between $51.37 and $55.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GLIBA’s 50-day SMA is 65.11 while its 200-day SMA stands at 65.74. The stock has a high of $79.06 for the year while the low is $26.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.39%, as 6.38M CEQP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.61% of GCI Liberty Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 3.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.96. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 674.83K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.42 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.76% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more GLIBA shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 154,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,424,591 shares of GLIBA, with a total valuation of $720,443,484. FPR Partners LLC meanwhile bought more GLIBA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $623,622,447 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its GCI Liberty Inc. shares by 0.61% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,506,444 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -51,812 shares of GCI Liberty Inc. which are valued at $587,880,345. In the same vein, Eagle Capital Management LLC decreased its GCI Liberty Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 167,357 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,489,848 shares and is now valued at $448,513,395. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of GCI Liberty Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.