Analysts Turn Mixed On GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC), Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

The shares of GNC Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 17, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of GNC Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on June 17, 2019, to Hold the GNC stock while also putting a $1.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Buckingham Research Markets when it published its report on October 29, 2018. That day the Buckingham Research set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Equal-Weight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on May 30, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 3. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GNC is Underperform in its latest report on August 22, 2017. Barclays thinks that GNC is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 28, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $0.35. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 15.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -87.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 27.17.

The shares of the company added by 10.03% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.4095 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 4.31 million shares were traded which represents a -147.77% decline from the average session volume which is 1.74 million shares. GNC had ended its last session trading at $0.40. GNC 52-week low price stands at $0.38 while its 52-week high price is $3.42.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The GNC Holdings Inc. generated 117.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 314.29%. GNC Holdings Inc. has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Pivotal Research Group published a research note on March 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Wedbush also rated ZUMZ as Upgrade on March 11, 2020, with its price target of $23 suggesting that ZUMZ could surge by 25.65% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.53/share, analysts expect it to surge by 17.69% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $17.21 and traded between $15.20 and $17.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ZUMZ’s 50-day SMA is 25.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.37. The stock has a high of $35.68 for the year while the low is $13.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.22%, as 1.62M GNC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.56% of Zumiez Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.93. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 417.58K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.89%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ZUMZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 76,427 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,023,417 shares of ZUMZ, with a total valuation of $80,211,253. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ZUMZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $62,962,535 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Zumiez Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,149,349 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -10,130 shares of Zumiez Inc. which are valued at $57,022,229. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Zumiez Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 99,610 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 965,163 shares and is now valued at $25,605,774. Following these latest developments, around 17.10% of Zumiez Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.