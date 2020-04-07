Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT), Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

The shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on December 16, 2019. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $42 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kennametal Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. UBS advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the KMT stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Longbow Markets when it published its report on October 22, 2019. The stock was given Sell rating by Goldman in its report released on July 16, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 30. BofA/Merrill was of a view that KMT is Underperform in its latest report on June 13, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that KMT is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 06, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 35.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $27.36. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.97% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.61.

The shares of the company added by 17.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.67 while ending the day at $21.96. During the trading session, a total of 1.03 million shares were traded which represents a 10.35% incline from the average session volume which is 1.15 million shares. KMT had ended its last session trading at $18.74. Kennametal Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 KMT 52-week low price stands at $14.45 while its 52-week high price is $42.03.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Kennametal Inc. generated 105.21 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -352.94%. Kennametal Inc. has the potential to record 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Teradyne Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $68. Northland Capital also rated TER as Upgrade on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $60 suggesting that TER could surge by 12.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $52.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.99% to reach $67.44/share. It started the day trading at $59.46 and traded between $55.06 and $59.20 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TER’s 50-day SMA is 60.64 while its 200-day SMA stands at 59.41. The stock has a high of $81.57 for the year while the low is $40.92. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.02 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.88%, as 9.82M KMT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.92% of Teradyne Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.74, while the P/B ratio is 6.69. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.79 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.31% over the past 90 days while it lost -1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TER shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -206,182 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,708,281 shares of TER, with a total valuation of $981,778,592. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TER shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $925,932,089 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Teradyne Inc. shares by 2.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,184,036 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -218,760 shares of Teradyne Inc. which are valued at $480,893,955. In the same vein, Columbia Management Investment Ad… decreased its Teradyne Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 994,254 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,602,622 shares and is now valued at $446,730,069. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Teradyne Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.