2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL), MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

The shares of PolyOne Corporation (NYSE:POL) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 23, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of PolyOne Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on January 14, 2020, to Overweight the POL stock while also putting a $42 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on October 16, 2019. The stock was given Outperform rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on July 22, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 36. Wellington Shields was of a view that POL is Gradually Accumulate in its latest report on June 11, 2019. SunTrust thinks that POL is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $28.90. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 122.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.33% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.89.

The shares of the company added by 9.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.57 while ending the day at $19.29. During the trading session, a total of 977499.0 shares were traded which represents a 27.05% incline from the average session volume which is 1.34 million shares. POL had ended its last session trading at $17.57. PolyOne Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 19.78, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.50, with a beta of 1.81. PolyOne Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.17, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 POL 52-week low price stands at $8.69 while its 52-week high price is $37.33.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.34 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The PolyOne Corporation generated 864.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.44 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -88.24%. PolyOne Corporation has the potential to record 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on July 17, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $21. Needham also rated MTSI as Reiterated on June 19, 2019, with its price target of $17 suggesting that MTSI could surge by 22.43% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.55/share, analysts expect it to surge by 16.71% to reach $27.91/share. It started the day trading at $21.82 and traded between $19.02 and $21.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MTSI’s 50-day SMA is 24.19 while its 200-day SMA stands at 22.58. The stock has a high of $31.86 for the year while the low is $12.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.41%, as 7.13M POL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.50% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 563.51K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.92%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -18.90% over the past 90 days while it gained 1.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more MTSI shares, increasing its portfolio by 13.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 497,141 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,273,183 shares of MTSI, with a total valuation of $107,983,334. Capital Research & Management Co…. meanwhile bought more MTSI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $95,545,870 worth of shares.

Similarly, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … increased its MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. shares by 12.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,234,038 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 366,604 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. which are valued at $81,724,140. Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.