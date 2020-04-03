Is A Downturn Overdue? SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX), Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $13500.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -74.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 38.88.

The shares of the company added by 5.50% during the trading session on Thursday, reaching a low of $1.09 while ending the day at $1.15. During the trading session, a total of 551161.0 shares were traded which represents a -189.25% decline from the average session volume which is 190550.0 shares. SAEX had ended its last session trading at $1.09. SAEX 52-week low price stands at $0.95 while its 52-week high price is $4.47.

The SAExploration Holdings Inc. generated 13.63 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.97 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -3768.32%.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. BofA/Merrill also rated OMI as Reiterated on September 06, 2019, with its price target of $7.50 suggesting that OMI could down by -44.68% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.03/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.85% to reach $5.17/share. It started the day trading at $8.1405 and traded between $7.20 and $7.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that OMI’s 50-day SMA is 6.30 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.56. The stock has a high of $9.69 for the year while the low is $2.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/13/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.82%, as 12.72M SAEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.92% of Owens & Minor Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.94 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 44.68% over the past 90 days while it gained 28.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more OMI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 402,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 9,423,010 shares of OMI, with a total valuation of $64,359,158. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more OMI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $35,754,196 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,047,004 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -2,026 shares of Owens & Minor Inc. which are valued at $34,471,037. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… decreased its Owens & Minor Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 195,781 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,138,718 shares and is now valued at $28,267,444. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Owens & Minor Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.